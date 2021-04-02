Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Shares of DPZ opened at $373.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

