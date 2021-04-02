Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

TSE:DOL opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$37.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

