Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 5,995 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. FibroGen comprises 1.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 900,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,940. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

