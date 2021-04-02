Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 31,055 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. 10,514,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,837,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

