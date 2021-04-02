Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 1,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 31,416,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

