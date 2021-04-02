Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 145,883 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 145,883 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SFL were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of SFL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 1,338,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

