DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $221.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCU. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

