Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 345.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,280 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 871,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,928,000.

SPDN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,322,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

