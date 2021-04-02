Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DIISY) to Issue Dividend of $1.21 on June 4th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.2069 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

