Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at MKM Partners

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

NYSE DIN opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 210,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

