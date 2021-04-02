Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,457,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,012 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Bank of America worth $1,226,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after acquiring an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 65,586,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,144,652. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

