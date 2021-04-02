Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $550.96 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $550,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

NYSE:HUM traded down $6.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,110. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.02 and a 200-day moving average of $406.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.49 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.