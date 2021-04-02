Digital Reserve Currency Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and $2.12 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00267853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.55 or 0.03278239 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

