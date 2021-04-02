Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,007 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,975.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,859.46. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a market capitalization of £70.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.