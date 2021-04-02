dHedge DAO Achieves Market Cap of $38.80 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00006715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,146.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00662323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028048 BTC.

dHedge DAO Token Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,691,450 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

