Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 134,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,440. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

