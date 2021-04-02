Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €20.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.62).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.25 ($20.29) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.92. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

