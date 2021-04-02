Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 392,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,716,847 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.