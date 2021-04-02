Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 899,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DEN traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 1,568,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

