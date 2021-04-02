Delphy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,562.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Delphy has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $968,469.73 and $75,562.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DPY is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

