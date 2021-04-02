David E. Shaw Sells 184,043 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 214,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 172,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

