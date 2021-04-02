Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.