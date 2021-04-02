Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Up 8.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $83.69. 90,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,741,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

