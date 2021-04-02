Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.57. 11,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,690. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.