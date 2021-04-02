Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $244.24 or 0.00407782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $955.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.97 or 0.05135716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,058,404 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.