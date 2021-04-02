DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $311.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

