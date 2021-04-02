Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.