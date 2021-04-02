Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

DRI opened at $144.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

