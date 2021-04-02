Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $133.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

