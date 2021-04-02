DAPS Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $59,893.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,300,690,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

