Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €60.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.38 ($71.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

EPA:BN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €58.50 ($68.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,664,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.45.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

