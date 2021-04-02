Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Down 14.9% in March

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 7,270,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

DNMR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 1,347,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

