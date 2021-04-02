Danimer Scientific, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $66.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

