Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 524.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

