Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dai-ichi Life from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

