DA Davidson Weighs in on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Insiders sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

