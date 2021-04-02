DA Davidson Comments on Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $14,610,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

