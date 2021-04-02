DA Davidson Comments on County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICBK. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.