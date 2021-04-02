DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,126,182.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.