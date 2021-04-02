CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

