CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 650.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

