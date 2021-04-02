CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

BA opened at $252.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.