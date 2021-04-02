CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 34,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.61 and its 200-day moving average is $226.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.