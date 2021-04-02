CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

