CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,249 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 66,857 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

