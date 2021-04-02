CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,249 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 66,857 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

