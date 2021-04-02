CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,089 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

