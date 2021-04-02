CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £56,160 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).
Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,806 ($23.60) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 785 ($10.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,038 ($26.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,777.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,468.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 112.88.
About CVS Group
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.