CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £56,160 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard Gray acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,806 ($23.60) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 785 ($10.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,038 ($26.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,777.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,468.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 112.88.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

