CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVBF stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.