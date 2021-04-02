Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.22% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $237,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.