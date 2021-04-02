CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 419,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CUBE opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

